Roomy and easy to handle: What does a soccer mum look for in a car?

Having acquired her licence in December 2023, SPH Content Lab’s editor Natalya Molok has been driving her family’s regular sedan. However, she wants to upgrade to a space-generous ride that’ll make family outings, including grocery shopping, a breeze.
“I knew that a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) would be the ideal choice for my needs when searching for my first car,” says the 38-year-old mother of two, who adds that the car should still be easy for her to drive on Singapore’s road which she is still getting used to.
To begin her search, she dropped by the Honda showroom, where she got behind the wheel of the new Freed E7.
Here is her take on the car, including how it ticks all the boxes for busy families with young children.
Being used to cruising around in a regular sedan, the Freed’s comparatively hulking form struck fear in me. But that was unfounded when I took the Freed E7 for a test drive.
With a one-push start, the 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine roared to life and what came next was a buttery smooth ride so enjoyable that it turned this once-apprehensive driver into a confident one.
Narrower laneways, humps and bumps posed no challenge to this nimble MPV that is easily manoeuvred for city driving. Thanks to the car’s small turning radius of 5.2m, U-turns were a breeze. Parking was surprisingly effortless too, owing to the rear-view camera and guiding sensors that made reversing into a carpark lot simpler.
The true selling point of the Freed is really the amount of space it affords families like mine.
As a mum of two pre-schoolers, at any given moment, my car is filled to the brim with an assortment of items: A stroller, two car seats, multiple bags belonging to both my children and myself, a tricycle or scooter and a storage crate housing my reusable shopping bags.
If we are on a grocery run, the list expands to include the shopping haul, which features towering stacks of diapers.
The tumble seat configurations also allow you to change your seating arrangement according to your needs – fully utilising all seating rows when ferrying multiple passengers or folding up the third-row seats for larger boot space.
Other small, thoughtful details tip the car from nice-to-have into must-have. The low floor platform, measuring just 390mm, allows my children to enter and exit the vehicle with ease.
The absence of a centre console enables me to step into the aisle and swiftly navigate from the first to the second row, ensuring I can promptly attend to any emergencies.
Plus, a secondary mirror strategically positioned above the rear-view mirror functions as an all-seeing eye, allowing me to maintain a watchful gaze over my children throughout our journey.
Verdict: I would buy it because it fits seamlessly into my lifestyle, tackling the challenges of parenthood on the go.
Check out the Honda Freed at The Car Expo 2024.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.