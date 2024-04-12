Roomy and easy to handle: What does a soccer mum look for in a car?

Having acquired her licence in December 2023, SPH Content Lab’s editor Natalya Molok has been driving her family’s regular sedan. However, she wants to upgrade to a space-generous ride that’ll make family outings, including grocery shopping, a breeze.

“I knew that a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) would be the ideal choice for my needs when searching for my first car,” says the 38-year-old mother of two, who adds that the car should still be easy for her to drive on Singapore’s road which she is still getting used to.