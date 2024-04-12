BRANDED CONTENT

Roomy and easy to handle: What does a soccer mum look for in a car?

It is easy to configure the boot space to accommodate more items in the Honda Freed, while the low floor platform makes it a breeze for kids to climb in and out

honda freed 2024 car review for families
The Honda Freed comes with not just a large boot but also spacious seats, making it perfect for growing families looking for a comfortable ride. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 04:00 AM

 

Having acquired her licence in December 2023, SPH Content Lab’s editor Natalya Molok has been driving her family’s regular sedan. However, she wants to upgrade to a space-generous ride that’ll make family outings, including grocery shopping, a breeze.

“I knew that a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) would be the ideal choice for my needs when searching for my first car,” says the 38-year-old mother of two, who adds that the car should still be easy for her to drive on Singapore’s road which she is still getting used to.

 

To begin her search, she dropped by the Honda showroom, where she got behind the wheel of the new Freed E7.

Here is her take on the car, including how it ticks all the boxes for busy families with young children.

Honda Freed specifications

honda freed e7 2024 in red

Power: 96kW
Torque: 155Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.9L/100km
Boot space: 617 litres to 1,180 litres across various configurations

honda freed 2024 driver seat
Apart from a few additional dashboard functions and dual sliding doors of the E7, both cars are virtually identical in their driving dynamics, engine performance and overall finish. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Being used to cruising around in a regular sedan, the Freed’s comparatively hulking form struck fear in me. But that was unfounded when I took the Freed E7 for a test drive. 

With a one-push start, the 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine roared to life and what came next was a buttery smooth ride so enjoyable that it turned this once-apprehensive driver into a confident one.

Narrower laneways, humps and bumps posed no challenge to this nimble MPV that is easily manoeuvred for city driving. Thanks to the car’s small turning radius of 5.2m, U-turns were a breeze. Parking was surprisingly effortless too, owing to the rear-view camera and guiding sensors that made reversing into a carpark lot simpler.

honda freed 2024 boot space
The Honda Freed has a large boot space of up to 1,180 litres. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The true selling point of the Freed is really the amount of space it affords families like mine. 

As a mum of two pre-schoolers, at any given moment, my car is filled to the brim with an assortment of items: A stroller, two car seats, multiple bags belonging to both my children and myself, a tricycle or scooter and a storage crate housing my reusable shopping bags. 

If we are on a grocery run, the list expands to include the shopping haul, which features towering stacks of diapers. 

honda freed 2024 back seat configuration for more boot space
Configuring the third-row seats on your own is incredibly easy and fast, perfect for busy mums. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The tumble seat configurations also allow you to change your seating arrangement according to your needs – fully utilising all seating rows when ferrying multiple passengers or folding up the third-row seats for larger boot space. 

honda freed 2024 low floor platform for kids to climb easily
Kids can easily open the doors with just a slight pull of the handle before climbing up the car. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Other small, thoughtful details tip the car from nice-to-have into must-have. The low floor platform, measuring just 390mm, allows my children to enter and exit the vehicle with ease. 

honda freed 2024 empty centre console for easy movement to the back
The gap next to the driver’s seat lets drivers or front passengers move easily to the back seat when needed. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The absence of a centre console enables me to step into the aisle and swiftly navigate from the first to the second row, ensuring I can promptly attend to any emergencies. 

honda freed 2024 driver view with extra mirror above rear-view mirror
The additional wide-view mirror is available on both the S7 and E7. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Plus, a secondary mirror strategically positioned above the rear-view mirror functions as an all-seeing eye, allowing me to maintain a watchful gaze over my children throughout our journey. 

Verdict: I would buy it because it fits seamlessly into my lifestyle, tackling the challenges of parenthood on the go.

Check out the Honda Freed at The Car Expo 2024.

 

The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here

