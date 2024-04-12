Low fuel, smart drive: Which high-tech car gets you more mileage for less

Looking to upgrade from her petrol-engine family car, SPH Content Lab’s editor Jolene Limuco hopes to switch to a ride that’ll help her save on fuel costs while getting the best mileage on the road.
With a hybrid car in mind, the 41-year-old took the new Kia Niro Hybrid Ex out for a test drive from the showroom.
Impressed by its fuel economy and a suite of intuitive features, she gives her take on why the car deserves to be on her list of future options.
Cutting down visits to the petrol station by half – that is the detail that stuck with me after inquiring about and test-driving the Kia Niro Hybrid Ex.
Filling up every fortnight instead of my current weekly routine is an alluring prospect, potentially translating to some savings.
As someone driving an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle, which is my family car, and considering my first (real) ride, this aspect ticks off a crucial box: Fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
The Kia sales advisor explains that for a driver making the transition to non-ICE cars – a necessary shift by 2030 – opting for a hybrid vehicle is the most sensible choice, allowing for a continuation of familiar fueling habits without worrying about charging the battery.
On the road, the hybrid crossover offers a quiet and comfortable ride, with a spacious interior and generous headroom. It also boasts a few safety features that I never knew I needed but are nonetheless useful.
The Lane Keeping Assist, for example, self-corrects the vehicle if it detects the car veering into the next lane. I can see how this will come in useful when navigating the packed, curvy lanes on my daily commute.
Another convenient feature is the auto-hold function, which prevents the car, when stationary, from moving when the foot is off the brake pedal – a handy thing that could help reduce driver fatigue, especially in heavy, stop-and-go traffic.
Beyond the usual entertainment and ventilation functions displayed on the sleek control panel, the car is equipped with sensors and cameras for guided parking.
It even provides a top view to indicate proximity to the curb or proper alignment within a parking spot – an invaluable aid for someone like me who has never quite mastered the art of parallel parking.
Verdict: It will go into my shortlist when it’s time to consider buying a new car.
Check out the Kia Niro Hybrid at The Car Expo 2024.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.