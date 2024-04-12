From spacious multi-seater to zippy EV: Finding the perfect wheels that suit your lifestyle

Cars are more than just vehicles. They are extensions of the drivers’ lifestyles, tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.
Whether it is the sleek sedans for business executives, rugged sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for adventure seekers or spacious minivans for families, there is a ride for every need – and especially so at The Car Expo.
With a multitude of options available, picking a choice ride to match the unique demands of every driver's life has never been easier
Ready for family adventures with the Skoda Kodiaq
Families with children need a car with space, which the Skoda Kodiaq sport utility vehicle (SUV) offers in abundance.
With his three sons, Russell, Oliver and Liam fast growing up, Mr Jonathan Loh is grateful that the SUV is designed with ample headroom, legroom and wiggle room for them.
The boys, who are aged between 11 and 15, sit in the second row comfortably, while the 46-year-old’s parents take the third when they go out for family meals.
“I knew I needed a seven-seater but wanted a more sporty one instead of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV),” says Mr Loh, who works in the civil service.
“It can easily fit seven people plus luggage and it has good steering and is a spirited drive. Yet it is surprisingly fuel-efficient with an average of 11km per litre.”
Complementing the exceptional levels of comfort is an exterior that exudes confidence on the road. Part of it is sharp design, but most of that assuredness comes from the host of advanced safety features that offer peace of mind, especially on crowded roads.
These include seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, collision warning systems, and emergency braking. Adding to the driving experience are assistive technologies such as Park Assist and a Driver Alert System to ensure alertness.
Mr Loh experienced how steady a drive the Kodiaq was when he went on a road trip to Cameron Highlands from Singapore with his family.
“It was raining heavily with limited visibility and we were on winding B-roads,” he says, referring to the long, snaky roads in Malaysia. “But we felt safe as the Kodiaq provided a stable drive and it managed wet conditions well.”
Not only does it handle road conditions well, but the Kodiaq is highly suitable for long drives. Travel essentials can be slotted away in smart storage areas within the interior cabin and luggage can be stored in the largest-in-class 2,005-litre boot compartment.
Back in Singapore, the real treat while driving the family around, is the smart connectivity features.
Easy-to-use touchscreen displays, navigation system and Apple CarPlay for music and podcasts engage the children while the adults sit back, relax and enjoy the comforts of riding in the Skoda Kodiaq – something that the Lohs can attest to.
Suzuki Jimny built to weather all conditions
Like how love knows no bounds, the Suzuki Jimny is representative of how couples can surmount challenges on the road of life.
Boldly styled with the rugged muscular appeal of an off-roader in a three-door package and four-wheel drive system, the Jimny is engineered to tackle all sorts of conditions, be it rough unpaved roads or impeccably paved surfaces.
Much of its appeal is how simple it has kept things. Beneath its robust ladder frame, it sports a three-link rigid axle suspension, four-wheel drive with low-range gear and high ground clearance to handle imperfection.
On the inside, its cabin is straightforward and sensible but just as comfortable to be in. At its heart is a 1.5-litre engine paired with a four-speed automatic gearbox to dish out some 100bhp of power and 130Nm of torque.
Complementing its reliable personality is the Jimny’s commitment to safety. Numerous safety and assistance systems feature to keep things steady when the going gets rough, including Vehicle Sway Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Hill Descent Control, Dual Sensor Brake Support and Brake Assist Function.
Plenty of room for all inside the Maxus Mifa 9
With its hugely spacious seven-seat interior, thoughtful features and premium safety, the Maxus Mifa 9 is perfect for the multi-generational family with seniors in tow.
And the electric multi-seater by the Chinese automaker ensures that everyone in the family gets to travel around in reassuring comfort.
Accentuating this are the large windows, panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control for a truly comfortable interior ambience.
With large opening rear sliding doors and second-row dual pilot seat layout, anyone will be able to easily slip in and out of the Mifa 9. The second-row seats even come equipped with an in-built massage function, for added comfort.
On the go, the Mifa 9 promises a smooth effortless drive with 180kW of power and 350Nm of torque on tap. On a full charge, the Mifa 9 can manage a range of 435km before needing a charge.
With the extended family in tow, safety cannot be taken for granted and the Mifa 9’s extensive list of safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, where the front and rear sensors can detect obstacles close to the vehicle and automatically apply the brakes, if necessary.
Lexus NX 350h: A safe ride for paw-rents
For the doting paw-rents who want to ferry their fur kids around in comfort and luxury, the Lexus NX 350h makes for the perfect pet mobile.
With 520L of boot space and a practical interior with rear seats that can be folded down for even more room, it is a smooth and quiet ride that lulls the furry babies to sleep.
But the NX 350h offers plenty of enjoyment for the owners too, with its human-centred cockpit philosophy that intuitively connects car and driver.
At the heart of the NX 350h is the latest fourth generation large capacity self-charging full hybrid system which combines a highly efficient 2.5 litre inline four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for 240hp of power and 239Nm of torque.
With a century sprint time of 7.7 seconds and a fuel consumption figure of 6.3L/100km, the NX 350h strikes the balance between an exhilarating drive and excellent fuel efficiency.
Safety remains a top priority for all occupants – pets included – and the NX 350h comes with the Lexus Safety System+, which includes the Pre-Collision System that has Intersection Steering Assist and Emergency Steering Assist functions.
These features activate warning alarms while braking the car automatically to mitigate collision damage.
Added convenience comes by way of the Lexus Teammate Advanced Park system, which helps alleviate the anxiety of tight parking spaces by doing it for you, safely.
Wheels for the weekend: Mobot Royale CX11
For the weekend warriors waiting to pedal across the recently opened Eastern Corridor connecting Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park, you can upgrade your ride to Mobot’s flagship Royale CX11 carbon foldable bicycle.
Weighing 8.5kg, this 11-speed carbon foldable bicycle is equipped with a Shimano 105 derailleur and shifter, coupled with Shimano MT200 hydraulic brakes. This combination delivers both speed and reliable braking power, ensuring a thrilling yet controlled ride.
Add to this its larger Hollowtech crank, which lets you power through the toughest of rides – this quiet beast can even support you up and down the steep slopes of Mount Faber.
With its front wheel quick-release and three-fold design, the bike can easily fit into the tightest of spaces, from your car boot to your storage cupboard. Plus, it is easy to manoeuvre it around public spaces, including buses and trains.
Complimenting its compact size is its sleek aesthetics thanks to an updated three-fold frame design, which makes the Royale CX11 – every purchase at The Car Expo will receive a $300 discount – a versatile companion.
Volkswagen ID4: Style and substance for the executives
The electric Volkswagen ID4 is perfect for the discerning working professional seeking an eco-conscious commute without compromising on style or substance.
Unlike the SUVs and crossovers in the Volkswagen stable that typically have angular lines, the ID4 sports softer curves and more fluid design styling.
At 4,584mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,640mm tall, the ID4 offers the perfect blend of compact manoeuvrability and SUV resilience.
Its spacious interior, amplified by a high ceiling and a flat-floor second row, ensures a comfortable ride for clients or colleagues, while the 543-litre boot, expandable to 1,575 litres when back seats are collapsed, effortlessly accommodates both business documents or weekend getaway gear.
The ID4's rear-wheel-drive setup, powered by a 210kW motor delivering 545Nm of torque, ensures a dynamic yet smooth acceleration, crucial for swift city navigation.
Despite its spirited performance, the ID4 remains efficient, with an outstanding WLTP range of up to 550 km, aligning with the professional's desire for a balance between performance and sustainability.
Using DC fast charging capacity of up to 135kW, the ID4 achieves an 80 per cent recharge from 10 per cent in just 33 minutes.
Inside, the minimalist cockpit with its tablet-style infotainment system and a compact, yet informative instrument panel, reflects the modern professional's preference for clean, functional design.
Innovative features like configurable cupholders and semi-autonomous Park Assist underline the ID4’s blend of practicality and advanced technology, ensuring every commute is as effortless as it is enjoyable.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.