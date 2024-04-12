From spacious multi-seater to zippy EV: Finding the perfect wheels that suit your lifestyle

Ready for family adventures with the Skoda Kodiaq

Families with children need a car with space, which the Skoda Kodiaq sport utility vehicle (SUV) offers in abundance.

With his three sons, Russell, Oliver and Liam fast growing up, Mr Jonathan Loh is grateful that the SUV is designed with ample headroom, legroom and wiggle room for them.

The boys, who are aged between 11 and 15, sit in the second row comfortably, while the 46-year-old’s parents take the third when they go out for family meals.

“I knew I needed a seven-seater but wanted a more sporty one instead of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV),” says Mr Loh, who works in the civil service.

“It can easily fit seven people plus luggage and it has good steering and is a spirited drive. Yet it is surprisingly fuel-efficient with an average of 11km per litre.”

Complementing the exceptional levels of comfort is an exterior that exudes confidence on the road. Part of it is sharp design, but most of that assuredness comes from the host of advanced safety features that offer peace of mind, especially on crowded roads.