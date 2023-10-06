Singapore Archifest 2023: New book weaves stories about food, people and places

SINGAPORE – Food – always a juicy topic in Singapore – and architecture come together in a new book which explores in a delicious way how family-run eateries are interconnected with people, streets and landmarks.

Pink Chilli In A Bowl, a 478-page paperback by Swiss author and doctor Isabelle Der Hagopian, will be launched at Wardah Books in Kampong Glam on Sunday as part of Singapore Archifest 2023.

The signature annual festival of the Singapore Institute of Architects, which is on till Oct 28, features more than 80 events starting from the Kampong Glam heritage district and fanning out across the island.

Its theme for 2023 is “Interim: Acts of Adaptation” which is about the built environment being in a state of constant flux. This allows for adaptation to address current urban issues.

Pink Chilli In A Bowl, put out by local independent publishing house Pagesetters Services, also includes essays and works by photographers and designers.

The essays – by author Sarah Mineko Ichioka, urbanist Adib Jalal and food presenter Ming Tan – about Singaporean eateries shed light on the socio-cultural context of the places featured.

Der Hagopian, 50, who has lived in her native Switzerland as well as in South-east Asian cities such as Ho Chi Minh over the past 20 years, says: “I have always explored the cities where I live, in depth, to make them my own, and my focus has been on people, food and places. The eateries in Singapore were a good starting point to piece together my pastiche.”

She has been in Singapore since 2018.

She worked with her husband and co-author Manuel Der Hagopian, 52, from 2020 to 2022 to complete her list of dining hot spots for the book.

They then assembled a core team comprising photographers, writers and designers, before taking the project to Pagesetters Services.

She says streets are a crucial element of any city as they embody a large part of public life and the changing nature of a city.

The book presents a fresh appreciation of urban spaces in Singapore, conceived as “constellations” and “stars” built around food establishments.

According to the book, there are networks, termed constellations, of social spaces linking eateries and confectioneries, such as dessert stalls and bakeries, with architectural landmarks and places of worship.

The popular places within each constellation are within a walking distance of 20 to 40 minutes.

Architectural landmarks such as Housing Board blocks, temples, churches and historical monuments are included with the hawker haunts to offer a sense of place, as well as invite the public to ponder over the built environment.