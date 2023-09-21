Songbirds, iconic HDB blocks and more: Rediscovering Ang Mo Kio with refreshed heritage trail

SINGAPORE - Every morning for the last 30 years, retired shipping executive Chin Hin Fatt has brought three or four of his zebra doves - named for their distinct striped markings - to the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, so that his pet birds can sing with their feathered friends.

At the same time, the 72-year-old Hougang resident catches up with a few of the 30 fellow bird enthusiasts over coffee and bird-watching.

Mr Chin, who keeps close to 40 birds - all zebra doves - in his landed home, said he does not give them names.

“I identify them by their different cages,’ he told The Straits Times. “Occasionally, I enter some for birdsinging competitions here, but I don’t want to stress them too much either.”

Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, located at the foot of Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, is Singapore’s largest bird singing and display arena.

The Club’s co-founder and grassroots volunteer Robin Chua said bird keepers started gathering there in the 1970s, hanging their caged birds on trees.

In 1987, poles were erected to attract more bird owners. Today, the venue can accommodate over 1,000 cages.

Mr Chua, a retired engineer in his 70s, said: “We attract bird hobbyists from all over Singapore. This is really the place where the birds encourage each other to sing, and train for singing competitions held here.”

Besides zebra doves which have a brownish-grey body and are known for their staccato cooing calls, visitors can also spot the long-tailed shama, red-whiskered bulbul and a wide array of other birds.

The club is featured in National Heritage Board (NHB)’s Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail, launched in 2011 and now refreshed to include new stories of the town’s history and heritage.