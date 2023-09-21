Songbirds, iconic HDB blocks and more: Rediscovering Ang Mo Kio with refreshed heritage trail

SINGAPORE - Every morning for the last 30 years, retired shipping executive Chin Hin Fatt has brought three or four of his zebra doves - named for their distinct striped markings - to the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, so that his pet birds can sing with their feathered friends.
At the same time, the 72-year-old Hougang resident catches up with a few of the 30 fellow bird enthusiasts over coffee and bird-watching.
Mr Chin, who keeps close to 40 birds - all zebra doves - in his landed home, said he does not give them names.
“I identify them by their different cages,’ he told The Straits Times. “Occasionally, I enter some for birdsinging competitions here, but I don’t want to stress them too much either.”
Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, located at the foot of Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, is Singapore’s largest bird singing and display arena.
The Club’s co-founder and grassroots volunteer Robin Chua said bird keepers started gathering there in the 1970s, hanging their caged birds on trees.
In 1987, poles were erected to attract more bird owners. Today, the venue can accommodate over 1,000 cages.
Mr Chua, a retired engineer in his 70s, said: “We attract bird hobbyists from all over Singapore. This is really the place where the birds encourage each other to sing, and train for singing competitions held here.”
Besides zebra doves which have a brownish-grey body and are known for their staccato cooing calls, visitors can also spot the long-tailed shama, red-whiskered bulbul and a wide array of other birds.
The club is featured in National Heritage Board (NHB)’s Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail, launched in 2011 and now refreshed to include new stories of the town’s history and heritage.
The trail covers 40 heritage sites, and features 10 heritage markers. These include 13 new sites, as well as two new markers at the Church of Christ the King – the only Catholic church in Ang Mo Kio – and Liuxun Sanhemiao, a joint temple formed by three temples – Sam Ann Fu, Longxuyan Jinshuiguan, and Hong San Chin Huat Temple Association.
The trail also features three self-guided routes exploring different aspects of Ang Mo Kio’s heritage, including “Iconic Landmarks”, “Hidden Heartland Gems”, and “Scenic Fringes”.
When it was completed in the late 1970s, Ang Mo Kio Town Centre was one of the largest town centres in Singapore.
In the late 1980s and 1990s, visiting dignitaries to Singapore were often given a tour of Ang Mo Kio as a showcase of Singapore’s public housing achievements. Block 710 at the town centre, known then as the “VIP Block”, offered dignitaries such as the late Queen Elizabeth II and former Chinese Premier Li Peng panoramic views of Ang Mo Kio New Town.
There are also lesser-known stories of the town, such as the hidden cache of artworks by the late Chinese artist Xu Beihong, which used to be located in Chong Boon Chinese School in Lelong Pah.
Renowned for his ink paintings of horses and birds, Xu had organised an exhibition to raise funds for the Sino-Japanese war when the Japanese invaded Malaya in 1941. To evade surveillance, Xu’s associates arranged for him to take shelter at Lelong Pah. His collection of art tools and artworks were carefully sealed in ceramic vats and buried near the school.
After the occupation, these vats were retrieved and left to air-dry for over two months in the school before being returned to Xu.
Ang Mo Kio has other bragging rights including Ang Mo Kio Town Council, the first such town council in Singapore which was established in 1986.
There is also the iconic Block 259, known as the “Clover Block’‘ due to its resemblance to the plant. It is the first and only block of circular HDB flats.
The Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail’s companion guide and map in four official languages can be downloaded from NHB’s heritage portal, Roots.gov.sg.