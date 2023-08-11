Heritage made hip: Three private clubs in Singapore draw design influences from the past

SINGAPORE – Mr Grant Ashton was chuffed when his search for a Singapore location for 67 Pall Mall – a private members’ club devoted to fine wine founded by him – led him to the former private dwelling of movie magnate Tan Sri Dr Runme Shaw.

The 56-year-old Briton had wanted something with a sense of history, but the heritage buildings he viewed in Chinatown, Duxton Hill and the Fullerton area did not quite send a frisson down his spine.

But his imagination took flight when he stepped into the Shaw Centre penthouse, located on the 27th and 28th floors of Shaw Centre in Scotts Road.

Dr Shaw – who together with his late brother Run Run established the Shaw Brothers movie studio in Hong Kong – had lived in the palatial 15,000 sq ft penthouse until he died in 1985.

Boasting a grand double-volume ballroom, it was where the movie magnate threw extravagant soirees and wined and dined luminaries and celebrities.

Mr Ashton decided it would be the perfect venue for the Singapore chapter of 67 Pall Mall.

The first one opened in London in 2015 in a building in Pall Mall designed by the late Sir Edwin Lutyens, a renowned British architect.

The club in Singapore, which opened in March 2022, is its third, after Verbier in Switzerland. Two more 67 Pall Mall clubs are set to open in Bordeaux and Beaune in France. The club in Bordeaux is targeted to open in April 2024.