New exhibition on old kampungs offers inspiration for modern architects

SINGAPORE – Around 700 years ago, before the rise of metropolises in South-east Asia, there were kampung port cities. These were built with organic materials, according to the principles of what is now known as “passive design”. The approach is guided by the local climate to maintain a comfortable temperature in the home.

This green urban design is the inspiration for The Lost Cities Series: Kampong Port Cities Of Pre-Colonial Era, a free exhibition which will run until Oct 1 at Fort Canning Centre.

It is jointly organised by multidisciplinary architectural practice The Oval Partnership in collaboration with numerous partners, including Associate Professor Johannes Widodo, director of graduate programmes in architectural conservation at the National University of Singapore (NUS), as well as student research groups from Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore Institute of Technology.

Mr Chris Law, co-founder of The Oval Partnership, came up with the idea for the initiative.

In line with his firm’s mission to study and preserve the region’s natural history, he says that it is conducting research with top institutions of higher learning and co-creating with communities where The Oval Partnership has a presence.

“Today, many people still see sustainable architecture as just solving the problem of carbon emissions,” says Mr Law, who co-founded The Oval Partnership in 1992 with Mr Patrick Bruce.

Besides Singapore, the international architecture and urban design practice has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London and New York.

The firm is known for its work on sustainable urbanism, community development and public space design.

In 2022, its team met key members of the National Heritage Board to participate in the Singapore Night Festival, as they were interested in the diversity and narrative potential of the annual arts event.

Mr Law says the tenets of modern architecture, which were drawn up in the early 20th century to respond to challenges such as housing and infrastructure, were conceived to provide solutions using mainly concrete, steel and glass.

Kampung – the Malay word for “small village” – buildings were not trying to solve climate problems.

“Kampung buildings worked with the climate and were at one with nature. The original kampung cities were very nearly net zero, and this is inspiring in the light of the current climate crisis,” Mr Law adds.

According to Prof Widodo, the primary concern today and in the future is climate change, and research has shown that the region’s vernacular architecture and settlements from the past are the best sustainability practices based on carbon neutrality.

“They used organic materials and passive design to create a comfortable microclimate without wasting anything,” he says. “We need to learn and understand the ‘DNA’ of our ancestors’ environmental, cultural, social, economic and architectural wisdom to mitigate the current crisis in our built environment.”