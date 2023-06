As a child, I was never interested in knowing the history of my family. But when we had to move out of the family home in 1999, I realised the importance of knowing my roots and, more importantly, the need to preserve them.

My family home, Gedung Kuning or Yellow Mansion, was acquired by the Government in 1999 and redeveloped as part of what is now the Malay Heritage Centre complex in Kampong Glam.