Where to eat cheap and delicious meals for $3 and below

Where: 01-20, 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, 20 Ghim Moh Road

Open: Tuesdays to Fridays, 8am to 3pm; weekends, 8am to 2pm. Closed on Mondays

Priced at $2.50, the laksa here comes in a small ceramic bowl served piping hot and brimming with a punchy gravy, scissor-cut thick beehoon, crunchy beansprouts, fishcake strips, a dollop of housemade chilli and four perfectly blanched cockles. A sprinkling of laksa leaves completes the bowl.

Stall owner Ng Yik Kelly, 51, stirs and scoops the simmering gravy with such finesse that the surface of each bowl is not rimmed with an unappealing layer of oil.

The gravy itself is less spicy as Mr Ng wants to cater to seniors and children who cannot take the heat. Much of the laksa's flavour comes from his housemade chilli paste, redolent with dried prawns.

Mr Ng, who opened his stall in 2015, originally sold his laksa for $2, before increasing it to $2.50 in 2017.

He does not offer a larger size, so customers with bigger appetites typically order a second bowl.

Despite escalating food costs, he is holding off increasing prices so as to not burden his customers from the lower-income group. His cockles costs about 20 cents each, but he has no intention to do away with this ingredient.

"I will not skimp on my ingredients. I would rather adjust the price of my laksa accordingly," he says.

Even if he does increase prices in the future, $2.80 a bowl is the limit, he assures.

2. 339 AMK Carrot Cake