Money-saving hacks: ST food writers dish on how to stretch your dollar

SINGAPORE - The price of everything from morning kopi to dinner at a favourite restaurant has been going up. Blame the lingering effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and bad weather for supply chain disruptions, and higher electricity and petrol prices. These in turn have put pressure on food prices.

If the start of the pandemic was about self-soothing with food to cope with big changes to work and home life, people all over the world have transitioned to stretching their dollar to cope with rising prices. They are forgoing the muffin they would have bought to go with their takeout coffee, walking past the ice cream chillers at the supermarket or buying house brands instead of premium ones.

There is nothing Singaporeans like more than a good deal, a lobang for discounts, a hack to save money.

The Straits Times food team is no different. These are some ways we make our dollars stretch.

Tan Hsueh Yun: Buy in bulk, feast on fish scraps