Singapore company Golden Bridge’s golden formula for success

SINGAPORE – People who grew up in Singapore know that when it comes to luncheon meat, there is that go-to brand from China. Grown-ups wax lyrical about pan-fried slices of pink canned meat in sandwiches, in a bowl of instant noodles or over rice. They indulge in nostalgia, even if food safety fears or sodium overload stops them from indulging in that pleasure from childhood.

For canned stewed pork, there is yet another household name from China. What else are you going to use for beehoon braised with the contents of those cans, vegetables optional?

And, of course, for lup cheong and other waxed meats for claypot or fried rice, Hong Kong is the place to shop for the artisanal stuff.

With quiet audacity, Singapore company Golden Bridge has been giving people here alternatives to these well-established brands and purveyors. It celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, having started in 1993 with just one product – lean waxed sausages, or lup cheong, with XO brandy in it.

Today, the umbrella company that runs Golden Bridge and its other brands, OTS Holdings, makes more than 1,000 variations of products in 14 categories, including waxed meats, canned meats, meat floss, charcuterie, condiments and ready-to-eat food.

The Ong family is behind it, and three of them run OTS Holdings, the name taken from founder Ong Tuan Seng’s initials. His children – Madam Ong Chew Yong, 63, is the executive director, Mr Ong Bee Chip, 60, the managing director, and Mr Ong Bee Song, 69, the sales director.

Revenue was in the mid-$20 million in the two years before Covid-19 struck – $23.9 million in 2018 and $26.3 million in 2019.

The home-cooking boom during the pandemic and the setting up of the company’s distribution network in Malaysia in 2019 helped revenue reach $34.5 million in 2020. It rose to $38.5 million in 2021, before settling at $34.1 million in 2022, with the lifting of dining restrictions after the pandemic.

Upstart start-up

How did this company take on established names? The answer seems to be a combination of business acumen, meeting consumer demands and figuring out what they want before they know what they want.

The late founder Mr Ong, who died in 2013 at the age of 84, grew up in a family of pig farmers. Instead of going into the business, he started working as a delivery assistant, then became a lorry driver. He set up a logistics company, and then three more businesses, dealing with vehicle repair, textile printing and textile printing machinery.

Golden Bridge was his fifth business venture. His granddaughter, Ms Ong Shiya, 37, the holding company’s brand manager, says two relatives had started a business making lup cheong in the 1980s. Mr Ong saw potential in the food business and decided to take it over. That was how Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing came to be.