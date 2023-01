Sustainability reporting is driving business investments in tech even as consumer spending slows this year.

We cordially invite you to join us at Republic Polytechnic’s (RP) Open House 2023 for the

launch of the RP – Shimadzu Sustainable Technology & Analytical Research Laboratory

(STAR Lab) on Friday, 6 January 2023. You will also have the opportunity to tour the exhibits

of Open House 2023 during the event.

Guest-of-Honour Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education, will be present to grace

the launch and witness this new milestone.

A total of 400 Pre-Employment Training (PET) and Continuing Education and Training (CET)

students from the School of Applied Science diploma programmes will benefit from the new

facility. They will acquire skills and knowledge that enable them to become skilled

professionals. Furthermore, RP is the only polytechnic to offer PET students a career pathway

into the agritech sector through the Diploma in Biotechnology programme.

The cloud-based system showcases the digital transformation of laboratory solutions and will

spur innovation in areas such as agri-food, nutraceuticals, sustainable materials and specialty

chemicals.

The STAR Lab is the first Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) in Singapore to have its analytical

instruments connected to a cloud-based system, where staff and students can remotely

monitor experiment, collect and analyse data in real-time.

Also, RP will be introducing two new PET programmes in Academic Year 2023, namely the

Common Arts, Design and Media Programme and the Diploma in Tourism Management with

Technology.



10:00am Arrival of Guest of Honour (GOH) Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education at LR-W4B

10:05am Welcome Address by Mr Yeo Li Pheow, Principal/CEO, RP

10:10am Speech by Mr Tanigaki Tetsuya, Managing Director, Shidmazu (Asia Pacific)

10:20am Official Opening and Facility Tour of the RP-Shimadzu STAR Laboratory

11:00am GOH to tour Open House 2023 booths

12:00pm End of event

