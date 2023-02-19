Innovation among S’pore firms: What could help boost success?

SINGAPORE – More help to deepen a local talent pool and greater support for longer-term research and development (R&D) projects are some forms of support businesses here hope to receive as they innovate to remain competitive, amid the roll-out of the Enterprise Innovation Scheme that was announced in Budget 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who delivered the Budget on Feb 14, said there is a need to nurture and sustain innovation across the economy. The scheme paves the way for companies to tap more tax deductions when they invest in innovation. Businesses, even those which may pay little or no taxes, will also have an option to get a non-taxable cash payout of up to $20,000 to defray their innovation expenses.