Post your first meal of 2022 on Instagram

SINGAPORE - Foodies, share your first meal of 2022 with other Straits Times readers.

You can do that by snapping a photo of your first meal of the year and posting it on Instagram. Say something about it too.

Here is how to do it:

1. Take a photo of your first meal of the year.

2. Post it on Instagram by noon on Jan 1. Others can view the post only if your account is set to public.

3. Follow and tag @straitstimesfood. Use the hashtag #firstmeal2022.

Look out also for #firstmeal2022 posts by newsmakers and celebrities.