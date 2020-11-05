No fireworks display at Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown this year

SINGAPORE - There will be no fireworks this year at the New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay to minimise crowds in the area amid the pandemic.

Fireworks will instead be set off at different heartland locations across Singapore, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Thursday (Nov 5).

"As health and safety remain a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure that the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully," said URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee.

Instead of fireworks, there will be two light shows at Marina Bay in December.

The first will feature student artworks from various institutions projected on the facades of three landmarks in Marina Bay - The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, these landmarks will be lit nightly from Dec 25 to Dec 31, depicting moments this year where people have come together to uplift the vulnerable in the community.

The second display comprises a light-up of the Marina Bay skyline through the month of December, with 60 light beams shining from The Promontory.

"The display represents a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans' spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year together as a nation," URA said.

There will also be a New Year's Eve music programme put together by Mediacorp, featuring local and international performers from the music, dance and fashion community.

The music programme, which will incorporate scenes of the heartland fireworks and Marina Bay light-up, will be broadcast on Channel 5 and streamed online.