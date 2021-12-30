Cool, rainy weather expected in Singapore over New Year celebrations

SINGAPORE - The Republic will likely ring in the new year amid cool, wet weather, with a monsoon surge expected to bring rain to the country between Thursday (Dec 30) and the first few days of January.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, citing analyses by multiple weather models, said on its website that the ongoing monsoon surge is forecast to continue until next Monday.

A monsoon surge is a weather phenomenon that brings cool air and thunderstorms to Singapore.

The country experiences between two and four monsoon surges each year on average, with the events occurring mostly between the months of December and March, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on its website.

During these months, Singapore experiences the north-east monsoon season, when winds blow mainly from the north.

This period also coincides with the northern hemisphere winter months, when air over the northern Asian landmass, in places such as Siberia, is cold and dry.

Monsoon surges occur when a sudden increase in wind speed causes the cool air to surge southwards into the South China Sea.

As the cold air moves south, it warms and gathers moisture, resulting in dense rain clouds being formed over the equatorial region, including in Singapore.

"Each event can last between one and five days, where widespread continuous moderate to heavy rain affects the island. Sometimes, the surges come in spells with breaks of cloudy or overcast conditions," added the MSS.

In January 2018, a monsoon surge resulted in a five-day-long cool spell in Singapore - the longest experienced in the country in a decade - with temperatures hovering between 21 and 22 deg C, compared with the annual mean temperature in Singapore that year of 27.9 deg C.