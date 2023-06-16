Owner of hawker stall HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre dies at 76

SINGAPORE – Mr Harry Tan Kim Song, second-generation owner of hawker stall HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, died on June 14 of colon cancer and pneumonia.

His death was announced on HarriAnns’ Facebook page on June 15. He was 76.

He leaves behind his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren.

The stall is known for its Nonya kueh and Teochew-style glutinous rice, which is a combination of white savoury glutinous rice with braised peanuts and sweet glutinous rice, served with housemade sambal and fried shallots.

Fondly known as Uncle Harry to his customers, Mr Tan had been working there full-time, six days a week, right up to March when he was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer.

His son Alan Tan, 50, chief executive of Peranakan cafe chain HarriAnns Nonya Table, which has four outlets in malls, says his father started suffering bouts of diarrhoea in January.

Inundated by orders for Nonya kueh and festive cookies during the peak Chinese New Year period, Mr Harry Tan endured the abdominal pain and continued to work.

When his family celebrated Mr Tan’s birthday on Feb 10 with a Korean barbecue meal at home, Mr Alan Tan noticed his father could not enjoy himself. He felt full after eating a few pieces of grilled meat.

The elder Mr Tan had been worried that he could be suffering from cancer and his worst fear was confirmed after a scan. But he took the news in his stride and went through four cycles of chemotherapy.

Mr Alan Tan says: “My father was optimistic and very positive. He responded well to the treatment.”

In May, the elder Mr Tan was in good spirits and the family planned to take him on a family holiday to his favourite travel destination, Taiwan, in December.

Mr Alan Tan also took his father to Bedok Food City, where he has rented a 6,500 sq ft space for a new central kitchen which is under renovations. His father had been looking forward to its launch in September.