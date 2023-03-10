Hoover Fish Porridge hawker Yeo Cheng Huat dies at 76

SINGAPORE – Mr Yeo Cheng Huat, owner of Hoover Fish Porridge in Whampoa Drive, died on Sunday at the age of 76.

His grandson Xavier Yeo announced his passing on the hawker stall’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The late Mr Yeo’s funeral took place on Thursday. The cause of death was ischaemic heart disease.

His grandson said Mr Yeo had complained of breathlessness last Saturday night and his elder son, whom he lived with, had called for an ambulance. Mr Yeo was a father of two sons and two daughters, aged 44 to 51.

Xavier, who works as a flight attendant, had just returned from a work trip to Japan on Saturday evening and had planned to help out at the stall on Sunday.

He last saw his grandfather on March 1 before leaving for Japan, telling The Straits Times: “We ate chicken rice together at one of his favourite eateries – Boon Tong Kee in Whampoa West – that day.”

Mr Yeo, his elder son and Xavier were looking forward to a trip to Phuket from March 22 to 28, with flight tickets and accommodations all booked.

Xavier’s grandfather had been diagnosed with lymphoma in November 2022 and was admitted into Tan Tock Seng Hospital before getting discharged in January 2023.

“He recently told us that he would prefer to die of a heart attack than a slow and painful death after seeing my grandmother struggle with cancer for two years before she died,” says the 25-year-old.

His grandmother, Madam Ang Geok Lian, died at age 73 on Mr Yeo’s birthday on Oct 29, 2021.

She had worked alongside her husband ever since they opened the stall at Whampoa Makan Place in 1975.

It closed for a few months after her death until March 2022, when Xavier’s father Yeo Kim Yeow, 44 and who is the youngest child, took over the reins.