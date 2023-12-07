In A Hawker Centre: Long-fermenting dough for artisanal pizza in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE – Discover a new side to Singapore’s everyday food haunts with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On a hunt for the unconventional, it shines the spotlight on those who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres.

The third episode goes to That’s My Pizza at Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre for gourmet artisanal pizza.

Co-founders Christina Chan and Ailyn Khoo talk about long-fermenting their pizza dough, their favourite items on the menu and the food centre’s impending closure in 2024.

In A Hawker Centre is released weekly on The Straits Times website, Instagram and YouTube.