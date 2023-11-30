In A Hawker Centre: Making trendy bakes affordable

SINGAPORE - Discover a new side to Singapore’s hawker centres with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines a spotlight on hawkers who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres.

In the second episode, the show goes to Cat In The Hat, a bakery at Golden Mile Food Centre, for some cakes and French pastries.

Co-founders Ellis Ng and Jesse Lee talk about choosing the right ingredients, dealing with price hikes, and their dedication to affordable trendy bakes.