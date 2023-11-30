In A Hawker Centre: Making trendy bakes affordable

Updated
30 min ago
Published
38 min ago

SINGAPORE - Discover a new side to Singapore’s hawker centres with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines a spotlight on hawkers who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres. 

In the second episode, the show goes to Cat In The Hat, a bakery at Golden Mile Food Centre, for some cakes and French pastries. 

Co-founders Ellis Ng and Jesse Lee talk about choosing the right ingredients, dealing with price hikes, and their dedication to affordable trendy bakes.

  • In A Hawker Centre is released weekly on The Straits Times website, Instagram and YouTube.
More On This Topic
In A Hawker Centre: Bridging the generation gap with specialty coffee
‘Overwhelmed with happiness’: S’porean hawkers featured on Times Square billboard in US

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top