In A Hawker Centre: Bridging the generation gap with specialty coffee

Updated
33 sec ago
Published
42 min ago

SINGAPORE - Discover a new side to Singapore’s hawker centres with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines a spotlight on hawkers who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres. 

In the first episode, the show goes to Generation Coffee Roasters at its branch in Tekka Centre for some specialty coffee.

Co-founders Zender Wong and Kenneth Lim talk about the art of roasting beans, pricing specialty coffee in a hawker centre and their belief in bringing generations together with a good brew.

In A Hawker Centre is released weekly on The Straits Times website, Instagram and YouTube.

