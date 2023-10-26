Food Picks: Shin Terroir, Gyutan-Tan, Onne

Shin Terroir

Thrill of the grill

Magic happens when meat meets heat. In the hands of a grill master, skin crisps up, juices stay in. An appetising smokiness infuses the meat. That sort of magic can be had at Shin Terroir, a new restaurant in Tras Street with just 10 counter seats and a private room for six.

It serves a 15-course omakase menu for $198++ and diners can pair it with wines from the restaurant’s list of more than 150 labels from Burgundy and Champagne.

Behind the smokeless binchotan grill are Japanese chef Takeshi Nakayama, 45, who ran a yakitori restaurant for 20 years before relocating to Singapore; and Singaporean chef Nicholas Lee, 34, who used to work at Lime House and The Public Izakaya, among other places.

Instead of serving an all-chicken menu, the meals include seafood and beef. However, chicken, in this case French poulet from Toh Thye San Farm, features prominently, and these dishes are among the best parts of the meal.

Take, for example, the signature Mille Feuille, chicken gizzard and chives on a strip of expertly grilled chicken skin. It crackles when you bite into it and the gizzard provides no resistance. I could have multiple sticks of it. The Tsukune, made with ground chicken and pork with Japanese sticky yam, is served with shoyu-cured egg yolk, taking it to umami overload. Reba, chunks of chicken liver, are dusted with speculoos cookie crumbs, an unexpected and delightful touch.