Food Picks: Pillowy breads at Friends bakery, value-for-money fare from Ploythai Kitchen

The spice levels are meant for Thai taste buds. The chilli padi is used like confetti in the noodles. There is no shame in asking for the spice level to be toned down if you cannot take that much heat.

The slightly greasy but tasty noodles come with three sea prawns with shells on. I would prefer that the prawn heads are cleaned up to remove the eyes. And the dash of white pepper powder on the dish mars the taste of the noodles. Best to ask for it to be omitted when you place your order.

I still prefer pad ki mao mama, which is the version featuring Thai instant noodles. I find that the stall’s noodle options are currently limited to kway teow, which can be boring for customers who may prefer other types of noodles.

The Fried Kway Teow comes with tender pieces of pork slices and plenty of kailan.

Ms Nachatchadaporn makes her own roast pork – boiling, air-frying and deep-frying it to achieve a golden crispy pork crackling on the rolled-up pork belly. She stir-fries it in a mix of Thai sauces and sweet basil leaves for the Basil Crispy Pork Rice ($6), which comes with plain rice and a sunny-side-up. The sauce is aromatic and packs a punch.