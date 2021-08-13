6 Jurong food stalls on Bib Gourmand list

Making it to the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list this year is a bright spot this pandemic for Madam Jenny Yeong and her family, who run Fei Fei Roasted Noodle at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre.

She hopes that the accolade will help draw diners back, especially since dine-in for up to two people has resumed at hawker centres.

Madam Yeong, 68, says in Mandarin: "It feels odd to be on the list, but I'm also excited as it isn't easy to get something like this."

It is also affirmation for her son Chan Wei Jie, 31, who has been running the stall that specialises in roast meats for the past eight years. His sister Chan Shi Min, 32, also helps out at the stall that has been at the hawker centre for more than 10 years.

Mr Chan decided to learn the ropes from his 70-year-old father who told him that he would close the stall if they did not continue the business.

He says: "If I don't take over, who will? It was tough when I started. So, when we heard the news, I was shocked. I didn't know how to cook before, and now, we are on the list."

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle is one of six hawker stalls located in Jurong that have debuted on the Bib Gourmand list, announced yesterday by the Michelin Guide.

Other stalls include Soh Kee Cooked Food at Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre, Hainan Zi at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre and Jun Yuan House Of Fish at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Three restaurants are also on the list, including Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee in Killiney Road and Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa at Wanderlust Hotel.

The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Road, which is well known for its nasi lemak, is also back on the list after it was dropped in 2019.

Meanwhile, Yakitori restaurant Shirokane Tori-tama at Robertson Walk, which was in 2019's line-up, did not make the grade this time.

Kotuwa's Sri Lanka-born chef-owner Rishi Naleendra, 35, says: "It's nice to be able to give something back to the incredible place I've taken so much from. I'm so proud of our head chef Alan Chan and the Kotuwa team for pushing it and cooking our food like true Lankans."

The list features a total of 69 venues, 11 more than in 2019. There was no list last year due to the pandemic.

The eateries on the Bib Gourmand - nominated by Michelin inspectors - offer diners value-for-money food with a complete meal priced no more than $45.

Mr Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, says Michelin inspectors often describe Bib Gourmand choices as "personal favourites".

"It is no surprise then to find a large proportion of Singapore's cherished hawker stalls and street food establishments among the Bib Gourmands.

"Their tenacity to brave through these uncertain times has been a source of strength to everyone."

Housewife Evelyn Koh, 45, frequents Soh Kee for its cuttlefish porridge and steamed chicken. She says: "I think the stall is underrated so I'm happy that they are on the list. It's interesting to see more Jurong stalls on the list this time."

The Bib Gourmand release comes shortly before the upcoming Michelin Guide announcement of its Michelin-starred restaurants on Sept 1 in a virtual ceremony.