6 cool recipes to whet your appetite on sizzling hot days

A number of online recipes for lemon pasta, or pasta al limone, call for butter or cream.

I prefer a less dairy-laden version, such as YouTuber Vincenzo Prosperi’s recipe for spaghetti al limone sans butter and cream.

The Italian-born, Sydney-based food enthusiast living is emphatic that cream is not necessary.

I agree, but not on his use of an entire lemon for each person eating this dish. Two tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice a serve is about right. Cut that down to one or 1½ tablespoons of lemon juice if you prefer less tartness and acidity.

When grating the lemon peel, be careful not to include the bitter white pith.

Organic lemons are pricey but worth the money, especially when the recipe calls for lemon zest.

I find organic lemons at Quan Fa Organic Farm’s retail outlet at 01-19 Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre, Block 527 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 (open: 6 to 11.30am, Tuesdays to Sundays; closed on Mondays).

The organic lemons from Australia and the United States cost around $2 each and are packed in pairs. Using organic lemons saves you the trouble of removing the wax usually found on non-organic specimens.

Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese is suitable for the dish.

For the pasta, I use Granoro No. 182 Linguine, which is made in Puglia, Italy. It is available for $2.95 for a 500g packet at Redman, but you can use other brands. Follow the cooking instructions on the packet.

For this recipe, boil the pasta two minutes short of the recommended cooking time, as you will continue cooking it in the frying pan. Be sure to reserve the starchy pasta water, as it helps emulsify the sauce once you add the cheese.

Use either mint or sweet basil to lift the lemony flavour of the pasta.

The salted pasta water and cheese should be sufficient to season the pasta. If you must, sprinkle a little sea salt before serving.

Ingredients

2 litres of water

1 Tbs salt

100g dried linguine

1 whole organic lemon (143g)

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbs lemon juice

100ml to 120ml pasta water

8g fresh mint or sweet basil

25g freshly and finely grated Parmesan

Method

1. Bring 2 litres of water to a boil. Add salt to the boiling water.

2. Add the linguine and cook for 10 minutes, or two minutes under the cooking time recommended in the instructions on the packet.

3. Meanwhile, finely grate the lemon peel to get the zest. Leave a small portion of the peel to grate over the cooked dish as garnish later.

4. Halve the lemon and squeeze it to get two tablespoons of juice. Set aside the juice.

5. Heat a frying pan over low heat. Add the extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and switch off the heat if the pasta is not done cooking yet.

6. Heat it up once more when the pasta is almost done cooking.

7. Reserve 120ml of pasta water.

8. Use a pair of tongs to remove the pasta from the pot and transfer it directly to the frying pan.

9. Add 100ml of pasta water or 120ml if you prefer a little more sauce.

10. Switch the heat to high and cook for another minute.

11. Add a few mint or sweet basil leaves, then cook for another minute.

12. Switch off the heat and add the Parmesan. Toss quickly.

13. If you want a little more sauce, you can add a little more pasta water and toss vigorously.

14. Plate the linguine and grate a little more lemon zest over it. Garnish with a sprig of mint leaves or sweet basil.

15. If desired, sprinkle sea salt over the pasta to season it further.

Serves one

Lemon Jelly