Rising heat: How scorching weather affects the body and what you can do about it

SINGAPORE - The searing heat of the sun and thick cloak of humidity have turned Singapore into an oven in recent days – but things could get more uncomfortable in the next couple of months.

The weatherman has warned that April and May, already among the hottest months of the year, could get even warmer due to the lingering impact of the El Nino phenomenon, which causes drier, hotter weather over South-east Asia. El Nino conditions have gripped Singapore since the second half of 2023, and while they are expected to taper off soon, experts have warned that the phenomenon is unlikely to fizzle out quietly.

Warmer temperatures, coupled with intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun on cloudless days, could well turn the country into an inferno.

With multiple studies showing how heat and glare can affect human health and well-being, The Straits Times breaks down the science behind the myriad of ways that the body responds to the rising mercury, and the tools available to beat the heat.

Body scan