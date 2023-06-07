Life Listens: New music from Foo Fighters, JJ Lin, Steve Aoki and Jolin Tsai

American singer, songwriter and rock icon Dave Grohl went through two personal tragedies in the past year, when Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s mother Virginia died within months of each other.

But Here We Are, the Foo Fighters’ 11th album, is both a visceral and cathartic cry from a man trying to come to terms with loss. Sonically and thematically, it is the most impactful album put out by the band in years.

Grohl, who came to fame as the drummer of seminal grunge band Nirvana, is back on Foo Fighters’ drum kit for the first time since 2005. His playing is both fierce and impassioned, setting the tone for the massive wall-of-sound executed by the rest of the group.

It is an album meant to be played loud to appreciate the band’s constantly shifting dynamics, a throwback to the rock grandeur of early Foo Fighters albums.

A lot of the lyrics are written from a first-person perspective as Grohl sings through a range of emotions – rage, despair, pain and, finally, acceptance.

In Under You, he grapples with the ghosts of the departed, while 10-minute prog-rock epic The Teacher sees him struggle with finding closure.

In Show Me How, Grohl’s 17-year-old daughter Violet repeats the line “I’ll take care of everything”, a reassuring refrain that cuts through the despondency and offers hope. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

