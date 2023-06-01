Music Picks: WayV fan meeting, concerts by Marz23 and Polish metal bands

2023 WayV Fanmeeting Tour Phantom In Singapore

Chinese boy band WayV are meeting their fans for the first time in Singapore on Friday.

Their tour started in Seoul in February before continuing in Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong.

They made their debut in China in January 2019 with the digital EP The Vision, and won Best New Asian Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in the same year. Their achievements made waves in the Chinese music industry, gaining them the reputation of an emerging and trendsetting Chinese group.

Their EP Take Off (2019) landed them at the top of the QQ Music chart, one of China’s most-used music streaming platforms, and their latest EP Phantom (2022) recorded the highest first-day sales for the group.

The fan meet will be attended by five of the group’s six members – Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang – who will engage fans through games, talks and performances.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Friday, 6pm

Admission: $148 to $268 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets

