Music Picks: WayV fan meeting, concerts by Marz23 and Polish metal bands

2023 WayV Fanmeeting Tour Phantom In Singapore
Chinese boy band WayV are meeting their fans for the first time in Singapore on Friday.
Their tour started in Seoul in February before continuing in Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong.
They made their debut in China in January 2019 with the digital EP The Vision, and won Best New Asian Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in the same year. Their achievements made waves in the Chinese music industry, gaining them the reputation of an emerging and trendsetting Chinese group.
Their EP Take Off (2019) landed them at the top of the QQ Music chart, one of China’s most-used music streaming platforms, and their latest EP Phantom (2022) recorded the highest first-day sales for the group.
The fan meet will be attended by five of the group’s six members – Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang – who will engage fans through games, talks and performances.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Friday, 6pm
Admission: $148 to $268 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets
Marz23 Not So Far Away World Tour 2023
Taiwanese singer Marz23 is better known as the lead singer and guitarist of Taiwanese band Trash, but he has several solo works too.
In 2020, he released his first album 23, which features tracks such as I Hate You and Don’t Wanna Wake Up. He then followed up with a second album, Not So Far Away (2023), which has angsty numbers such as Waste My Time and This Is My Life.
Despite these song titles, the spirit of his new work is optimistic, encouraging listeners to keep moving forward. The 31-year-old will present this unique brand of hope and disillusionment at his solo gig.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $128 via Peatix (marz23.peatix.com)
Apocalypse II: The Polish Invasion!
For an evening of intense metal music, look no further than the Apocalypse II: The Polish Invasion! event, which will feature three metal bands from Poland.
One of the groups is Thy Disease, an industrial metal band founded in 1999. The quartet have developed their signature sound by mixing heavy and groovy rhythms with synthetic samples, and their lyrics often deal with themes such as nihilism and war.
Then there is death metal band Hate, known for their extreme and vicious style. Active since 1990, they are strongly influenced by Slavic mythology and traditions. Their latest album Rugia (2021) features the horror-themed number The Wolf Queen.
The biggest name is Vader, a death metal band celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023. One of the most consistent bands in the European death metal scene, they have developed a classic yet catching and aggressive style. Their latest album Solitude In Madness (2020) features brutal and wrathful tracks such as Into Oblivion and Despair.
Singapore-based metal guitarist Amyr Abadawn will open the show as a special guest.
Where: 05-01/02 GR.iD, 1 Selegie Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Saturday, from 5.30pm
Admission: $118 to $128 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)