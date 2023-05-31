Life Listens: New music from Dua Lipa, Kesha, Daft Punk, yeule and Jay Park

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Stream This Song: Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
When word got out that Dua Lipa was going to play one of the Barbies in the self-titled live-action film based on the iconic doll, you just know that a hot party song by the British-Albanian pop star will be on the soundtrack.
And, no, it is not a cover of Aqua’s cheesy 1997 Eurodance hit Barbie Girl, thankfully.
Dance The Night, the lead single from the soundtrack Barbie: The Album, is a classy disco tune anchored by a robust bass line, four-on-the-floor drums and fluid strings.
The music video does not feature the blue-haired mermaid character Lipa plays in the film, set to be released on July 20, but it does have a hot-pink stage and scenes of Barbie actors, such as Margot Robbie.
Barbie: The Album, to be released on July 21, will also feature American singer Lizzo, American rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, as well as British singer Charli XCX. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Ace Album: Kesha – Gag Order
American pop singer Kesha’s music career is in a precarious situation.
For almost a decade now, she has been embroiled in a series of lawsuits and counter-lawsuits with music producer Dr Luke. Her accusations against her former mentor include sexual harassment and misogyny, and he has denied the claims.
But because of contractual obligations, she still has to release new music under Kemosabe Records, the music label founded by Dr Luke.
Gag Order, her fifth album, is significant because it is the last one she is obliged to release under the label.
As Kesha alludes to on the album title, she cannot legally comment on the ongoing case. But it is clear that the songs on Gag Order touch on the traumatic experiences she has gone through, as well as her attempts at healing. Lyrically, she flits around anger, depression and hope.
A collaboration with Rick Rubin, the super-producer who has made impactful albums with a wide range of acts – from the Beastie Boys to Red Hot Chili Peppers – the songs on Gag Order are sonically adventurous.
Equal parts psychedelia and electronic-laced pop, the tunes range from the ominous crawl of Eat The Acid (“You don’t wanna be changed like it changed me”) to the euphoric dance-floor filler Only Love Can Save Us Now (“I don’t got no shame left, baby, that’s my freedom”). – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Chart Champ: Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)
French electronic duo Daft Punk might have split up in 2021 after almost three decades together, but their music continues to chart.
The 10th Anniversary Edition of their fourth and final album, Random Access Memories, topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums after it was released on May 12. The album also hit No. 8 on the main Billboard charts.
Random Access Memories was also a commercial and critical hit when it was first released in 2013. It went to No. 1 in multiple countries, including the United States and Britain.
It also picked up five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the song Get Lucky.
The reissue features 35 minutes of extra content, comprising out-takes and previously unreleased demos. These include LYTD (Vocoder Tests), a work-in-progress version of what would eventually become Lose Yourself To Dance, a hit song that features American musicians Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: yeule – sulky baby
In her latest single sulky baby, London-based Singaporean experimental pop singer yeule diverts from electronic music and dives into dreampop and shoegaze.
It is also the singer’s first music to be released under acclaimed British music label Ninja Tune, home of feted acts such as American musician Thundercat and British band Black Country, New Road.
The whimsical song is inspired by a journal that the avant-pop musician, who identifies as non-binary, kept as a child.
The artiste says in a statement: “The song gives quite vivid descriptions of a depression I felt with almost a burning passion, yet I tried to give it a light-hearted tone. I think romanticising is not always that bad. It helps to do it sometimes when you’re dealing with a repressed memory.” – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-see MV: Jay Park featuring Zion.T – Candy
In the music video for his single Candy, Korean-American rapper Jay Park imagines a world where candy has been banned after its negative effects on the human brain is discovered.
In the prologue of the video, which looks like a breaking news clip, Park is seemingly caught on camera secretly indulging in all sorts of sweets.
The song is a cheeky pop number about a girl who is “sweet like candy”, but the creative music video gives it a boost of personality.
After he is caught, Park is sent to a Candyholics Anonymous meeting. The rapper entices everyone there to indulge and turns the proceedings into a candy party.
As he flaunts his smooth dance moves, he also attempts to woo a beautiful girl, played by idol group Oh My Girl’s YooA.
Just as Park is about to run out of candy, Zion.T shows up with a big lollipop to save the day. The hip-hop and R&B singer, who has not released his own music since 2021, elevates the single with his mellow voice on a short verse. – Jan Lee