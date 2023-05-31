Life Listens: New music from Dua Lipa, Kesha, Daft Punk, yeule and Jay Park

When word got out that Dua Lipa was going to play one of the Barbies in the self-titled live-action film based on the iconic doll, you just know that a hot party song by the British-Albanian pop star will be on the soundtrack.

And, no, it is not a cover of Aqua’s cheesy 1997 Eurodance hit Barbie Girl, thankfully.

Dance The Night, the lead single from the soundtrack Barbie: The Album, is a classy disco tune anchored by a robust bass line, four-on-the-floor drums and fluid strings.