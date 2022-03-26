Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement on Friday (March 25). He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement on Twitter.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they added.

The statement did not say the cause of Hawkins' death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead.

Taylor had played with the Foo Fighters - one of the US' most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands - since 1997, when he was taken on by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

He provided percussion on some of the group's biggest hits including "Learn to Fly" and "Best of You". He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

The Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year, and had most recently produced "Studio 666", a rock-and-roll horror movie.

The group has won 12 Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tributes poured in from across the music world, with legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne hailing him as a "great person and an amazing musician" and punk rocker Billy Idol describing the news as "tragic".