K-pop news: Girl group Aespa break record, rookie boy band Boynextdoor are ambitious

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Aespa are rewriting K-pop history for female bands with their latest EP My World.

It sold more than 1.69 million units within the first week of its release on May 8, breaking records for a K-pop girl group, according to label SM Entertainment.

This dethrones Blackpink, whose second full-length album Born Pink logged 1.54 million copies in September 2022.

My World has sold more than 2.01 million copies by the second week of its release.

The four-member group has also taken major South Korean music charts, such as Melon, Genie and Bugs, by storm with their title track Spicy. It topped various charts on Monday for the period of May 22 to May 28.

Meanwhile, K-pop boy band Boynextdoor debuted on Tuesday with their single Who! and bold ambitions to claim the title of rookie of the year.

Boynextdoor held a press showcase in Seoul, where the group introduced themselves and performed the three songs on the Who! single for the first time.

The group is signed to KOZ Entertainment, a music label under Hybe led by South Korean rapper Zico. Boynextdoor is the first act launched under it. Hybe’s roster contains some of K-pop’s biggest names, including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and NewJeans.