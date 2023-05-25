Music Picks: Concerts by Damien Rice, BoyWithUke and Shila Amzah

Damien Rice

Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice is best known for early 2000s hits such as The Blower’s Daughter and Cannonball from his debut album O (2002).

Film and television viewers will also remember his songs used in shows such as romantic drama Closer (2004), horror drama series The Vampire Diaries (2009 to 2017) and crime series Money Heist (2017 to 2021).

The folk singer is also influential to the current generation of pop stars – British singer Ed Sheeran has said that Rice’s songs inspired his music career.

Rice – whose last album, My Favourite Faded Fantasy, was released in 2014 – makes a return to The Star Theatre in June. He also played at the same venue back in 2016.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: June 3, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

