Music Picks: Concerts by Damien Rice, BoyWithUke and Shila Amzah

Damien Rice
Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice is best known for early 2000s hits such as The Blower’s Daughter and Cannonball from his debut album O (2002).
Film and television viewers will also remember his songs used in shows such as romantic drama Closer (2004), horror drama series The Vampire Diaries (2009 to 2017) and crime series Money Heist (2017 to 2021).
The folk singer is also influential to the current generation of pop stars – British singer Ed Sheeran has said that Rice’s songs inspired his music career.
Rice – whose last album, My Favourite Faded Fantasy, was released in 2014 – makes a return to The Star Theatre in June. He also played at the same venue back in 2016.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: June 3, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Shila Amzah Journey To The Future Live Tour 2023 – Singapore
Multilingual Malaysian singer Shila Amzah’s upcoming Singapore show is part of her Journey To The Future tour, her first regional jaunt since she became a mother in 2019.
The tour kicked off with a show in Kuala Lumpur in March and will include stops in Indonesia and other cities in Malaysia.
The Singapore concert will be different compared with the others because it will focus on her Mandopop repertoire.
The singer made her name in the regional scene after she won the inaugural season of Chinese reality television singing competition Asian Wave in 2012 and came in third in I Am A Singer, another Chinese singing competition, in 2014.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: June 3, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $168 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
BoyWithUke 2023 Asia Tour in Singapore
BoyWithUke, the alternative pop American singer known for hiding his face behind an LED mask, made his name after his songs such as Toxic (2021) went viral on TikTok.
He released his debut album, Melatonin Dreams, in 2021. His most recent album, Serotonin Dreams, was released in 2022 and he also put out an EP, Antisocial, earlier in 2023.
The singer is also known for his collaborations, such as the songs IDGAF with American singer Blackbear and Sick Of U with American singer Oliver Tree.
BoyWithUke’s concert is part of an Asian tour that also includes shows in Tokyo and Manila.
Where: Capitol Theatre
MRT: City Hall
When: June 5, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $98 via Ticketmaster and at SingPost outlets