‘I hope I don’t get caned’: The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas promises to behave in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas is well aware of the rules and regulations when he and the American rock band perform in Singapore for the first time this week – and the type of penalties that sometimes come with flouting those directives.

“Yeah, I won’t be jaywalking even though jaywalking is second nature to a New Yorker. I’m going to really be careful,” the New York-born frontman jokes in a Zoom interview ahead of the band’s concerts at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I hope everyone has fun and I hope I don’t get caned for anything.”

Misbehaving rock stars have hit the headlines of late.

In Malaysia, the authorities cancelled the entire Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur after Matty Healy, singer of British pop-rock band The 1975, slammed the government for its anti-LGBTQ laws onstage and performed a same-sex kiss during the group’s July 21 set.

The Strokes had to drop what would have been their first gig in Malaysia as they were headliners of the third night of the music festival.

The alternative rock trailblazers, travelling the region for their Asian tour, initially tried to schedule a last-minute replacement gig in Kuala Lumpur.

When that did not work out, they added a second performance in Singapore on Thursday, hoping that those who missed the Malaysian show will be able to catch them here.

All tickets to their first concert in Singapore on Wednesday are sold out.

“We tried to do something because we know that people were very disappointed,” Casablancas, 44, says, adding that he thinks it was too soon for the Malaysian authorities to allow another concert after the events surrounding Good Vibes Festival.

He was speaking from Japan, where The Strokes played at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 28.

When asked about his experiences touring Asia, he stresses that he is keen on trying to understand the local culture of any territory the band travel to.

“People can go into another country and say, ‘Oh, this is good, this is bad’, but I’m always interested in learning from a neutral perspective, not judging at all.

“The more you see another culture differently, it makes you understand humanity better than the arbitrary things you know about your own culture, and understand the universal things better.”