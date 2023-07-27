The Strokes to play extra gig in Singapore after their Good Vibes Festival set in KL was axed

SINGAPORE - Malaysia’s loss is Singapore’s gain.

American band The Strokes have added a second concert in Singapore on Aug 3 at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The alternative rock quintet’s Aug 2 show at the same venue, which will be their first performance in here, is sold out.

Tickets for The Strokes’ additional Singapore show, priced from $148, go on sale on Friday. It is part of their Asia tour, which also includes stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

The additional date comes after their planned set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur last weekend was cancelled. They were originally scheduled to headline the festival’s third and final night last Sunday.

British band The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy’s same-sex kiss and onstage tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws on the first night last Friday led to the government there scrapping the rest of the festival.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas explained they tried but failed to stage a replacement show in Kuala Lumpur. He wrote that the extra Singapore concert was “the best we could do with such short notice to try and make it possible for die-hard fans to have some chance to come to our concert”.

The 44-year-old singer added that he hopes the additional gig “mildly eases some of the disappointment for some” and looks forward “to see as many of you as possible there”.

Kuala Lumpur fans will also be able to enjoy discounts on the band’s merchandise in Singapore, which he hopes will “alleviate” the cost of travel, he wrote.

The post drew many positive comments from fans. One of them said: “The fact that you guys even tried and are offering a 2nd show and mega discount for KL residents goes to show how selfless and amazing you guys are!! Really proud to call myself a Strokes fan.”