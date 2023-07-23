British band The 1975 nix Indonesia gig after Malaysia festival uproar

JAKARTA – British indie-rock band The 1975 cancelled a concert in Indonesia on Sunday, after Malaysia axed a festival over a same-sex kiss and tirade against the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws by their frontman.

Indonesia’s laws on the areas of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning are less strict than those in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, where homosexuality is a crime.

But several events have been cancelled in recent years because of opposition in the Muslim-majority country.

Malaysian authorities cancelled the Good Vibes music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur after cutting short the band’s set on Friday, because of Matt Healy’s profanity-laden speech and kiss with the band’s bassist Ross MacDonald.

The band subsequently announced they would cancel their performance at the We The Fest event in Indonesian capital Jakarta, as well as a show in Taiwan – home to a thriving LGBTQ community – on Tuesday.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the band said in a statement on Sunday on the We The Fest Instagram page.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”