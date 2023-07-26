Singer Ellie Goulding’s Singapore concert removed from Marina Bay Sands music fest

SINGAPORE – British pop star Ellie Goulding has been removed from the line-up of music acts performing at Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) Where Music Takes Over festival.

The Love Me Like You Do (2015) singer was initially scheduled to stage a concert at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Wednesday night.

MBS has confirmed that those who bought tickets, which start at $138, have been offered refunds. They can also hang on to the tickets for a rescheduled show, although no details or dates have been confirmed.

Goulding also cancelled at least one other show, an appearance at Colours Of Ostrava, a music festival in the Czech Republic held on July 20. An announcement on the music festival’s website included a note from Goulding’s management: “Ellie Goulding is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to fly. She sends her sincere apologies, love and hopes to be back with you all soon.”

She has not addressed the cancellations directly, but posted on Twitter on Tuesday: “I know I don’t need to tell y’all. My most brilliant fans and followers already know. I love you and miss you greatly.”

In late June, several reports in the British media stated that the 36-year-old and her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, have been spending time apart. The couple married in 2019.

According to Goulding’s website, her next concert will be at a music festival in Finland, Qstock, on Friday.

She played several shows in June, including a set at the Werchter Boutique 2023 festival in Belgium on June 17.