Concert controversies: 9 times stars and fans behaved badly at shows

SINGAPORE – British pop-rock group The 1975’s recent onstage outburst which led to the cancellation of a music festival in Malaysia is just the latest in a string of incidents that have marred concerts all over the world in recent months.

Frontman Matty Healy’s tirade against the Malaysian government’s LGBTQ laws and policies, and subsequent same-sex kiss with bandmate Ross MacDonald at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on July 21, was roundly slammed as performative activism.

And it is not just the stars who are behaving badly. Fans, and sometimes concert promoters, have also been taken to task for putting a downer on what was supposed to be an enjoyable experience.

Here are other instances of on- and off-stage showtime shenanigans.

1. Fans taking selfies at Miranda Lambert concert