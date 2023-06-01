The Strokes, Ronan Keating announce Singapore concerts in August

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed American rock band The Strokes and Irish pop singer Ronan Keating are both set to stage concerts in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands in August.

The Strokes will play their first concert in Singapore at the integrated resort’s Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Aug 2, while former Boyzone singer Keating’s show is at Sands Theatre on Aug 20.

Tickets for The Strokes, priced at $148 and $188, go on sale on June 7. The show is part of their Asia tour, which also includes gigs in other cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets for Keating’s gig, which start at $138, go on sale on June 1. He is also performing at Resorts World Genting, Malaysia on Aug 19.

Formed in 1998, New York City band The Strokes comprise frontman Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

They are best known for alternative rock staples such as Last Nite (2001), Reptilia (2003) and The Adults Are Talking (2020).

The quintet have won several awards, including a Grammy for Best Rock Album for The New Abnormal, their sixth album released in 2020. In 2002, they won Best International Newcomer at the Brit Awards.

Keating first made his name as a member of popular boy band Boyzone, best known for 1990s pop hits such as Picture Of You (1997) and No Matter What (1998). The group disbanded in 2019.

He kicked off his solo music career in 1999 and has racked up a discography that includes 11 albums and hits such as When You Say Nothing At All (1999).

The singer last performed with Boyzone in Singapore in 2019, a show that was part of the group’s global farewell tour. Keating has also staged solo performances here, including a gig at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2003.

The Strokes Live in Singapore 2023

Where: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level B2, Halls E & F, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Aug 2, 8pm

Admission: Tickets at $148 and $188 go on sale on June 7, 2pm, via Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets, and Marina Bay Sands (go to www.MarinaBaySands.com or call 6688-8826)

Ronan Keating Live in Singapore 2023

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

When: Aug 20, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $138 go on sale on June 1, 3pm, via Marina Bay Sands and Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).