Despite uphill battle, Asian film titles still draw Singapore audiences to theatres

SINGAPORE – Releasing Asian movies in Singapore is a tough business.

Major Hollywood tentpoles such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, which both opened on July 20 and have grossed US$1.18 billion (S$1.6 billion) and US$650 million at the global box office respectively, often dominate the box office the first week they open. But the same cannot always be said for Asian movies.

Mr Lim Teck, managing director of Clover Films, which acquires Asian titles for the local market, tells The Straits Times: “It’s very rare for an Asian movie to open with a big bang the way Hollywood blockbusters do. Audiences will rush out to watch a Hollywood movie the week it opens, but they tend to want to hear word-of-mouth recommendations for Asian movies before they buy a ticket.”

Ms Violet Kwan, founder of regional film distributor Purple Plan which acquired South Korean disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, is hoping the movie can make a big post-Barbenheimer impact here.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Aug 24, it stars A-listers Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young and is currently sitting pretty atop South Korea’s box office, having raked in US$11.3 million since its Aug 9 release there.

She says of the film’s strengths: “The cast is definitely an appeal, since it’s a very strong ensemble. And, while it is a survival tale and disaster story, it’s not only a popcorn movie, but there is also an element of social commentary.”

While little can guarantee a film’s performance at the box office, action-packed K-movies about survival and disaster have struck a chord with local audiences in the past.

According to Mr Lim, zombie survival flick Train To Busan (2016) and its sequel Train To Busan: Peninsula (2020) are the two best-performing Korean titles in Singapore, with a box-office draw of $5.5 million and more than $3 million respectively. Peninsula, released in July 2020 amid tight Covid-19 social distancing measures, was a runaway pandemic hit.

This past year, certain Asian titles proved to be bright spots too, amid the crowded Hollywood movie slate.

At the local box office in 2023 so far, Japanese animation Suzume posted around $1.5 million, Donnie Yen-led Chinese period epic Sakra hauled in $955,000 and Taiwanese action-comedy Marry My Dead Body grossed $550,000 despite its R21 rating.

And 2022 titles such as South Korean disaster thriller Emergency Declaration and local drama Ajoomma managed to draw more than $700,000.

While the profitability of films vary according to title, Mr Lim says Asian films that pull in more than $500,000 are usually considered successes.

Film distributors The Straits Times spoke to cite Korean disaster, Thai horror and Japanese animation as genres that have consistently done well here.