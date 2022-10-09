Early reviews praise Hong Huifang’s ‘charming’ performance in S’pore-South Korean film Ajoomma

BUSAN – Ajoomma, the first Singapore-South Korea co-produced feature film, held its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (Biff) last Friday, and the first reviews have begun trickling in.

The film stars home-grown actress Hong Huifang as a widowed, middle-aged Singaporean woman who embarks on a solo trip to South Korea, where she joins a tour group led by guide Kwon-woo, played by Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s (2021) Kang Hyung-suk.

She later connects with a kind-hearted security guard, played by veteran South Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan of Hotel Del Luna (2016) and Winter Sonata (2002) fame.

The film was directed by He Shuming and produced by Anthony Chen (2013’s Ilo Ilo, 2019’s Wet Season), and has been selected as Singapore’s entry for the 2023 Oscars.