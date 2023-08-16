Lee Byung-hun high on power in new movie Concrete Utopia, but a ‘disaster’ at decision-making off-screen

SEOUL – In the upcoming South Korean disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun is a leader. People bow to him. He shouts orders, delegates work and leads a group of apocalypse survivors in building a seemingly utopian society.

In real life, however, the 53-year-old leading man does not enjoy wielding so much power.

At the film’s press conference held for Asian media in Seoul’s Lotte World Tower on July 31, Lee says: “Some people ask me why I don’t direct movies, since some of my peers are going into that. But I have difficulty making decisions. I’m an actor. Being a director is way too much work and involves a lot of decision-making. It would be a disaster if I had to do that.”

Indeed, his contemporaries such as Squid Game (2021) co-star Lee Jung-jae and A Moment To Remember (2004) actor Jung Woo-sung have ventured into directing, while Lee is sticking to being in front of the camera.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Aug 24, Concrete Utopia – about the residents of the only apartment building left standing in Seoul after a massive earthquake destroys the city – lured two million moviegoers to theatres since its Aug 9 opening in its home country. With more than half of all moviegoers in South Korea watching it, it reigned supreme over the weekend box office, earning US$11.3 million (S$15.3 million).