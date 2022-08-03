At The Movies: Bullet Train is a zippy ride, Emergency Declaration stumbles

Bullet Train (M18)

126 minutes, opens Aug 4

4 stars

The story: Five assassins with connected yet conflicting agendas are on a Shinkansen bullet train speeding across modern-day Japan in this Hollywood adaptation of Kotaro Isaka's 2010 Japanese bestseller, Maria Beetle. Brad Pitt plays the unlucky American hitman, codenamed Ladybug, who just wants to complete his simple assignment to grab a briefcase from a passenger.

Three reasons to watch this film:

1. Movie star wattage

Pitt aside, confidently cool despite goofy glasses, there are Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada as a yakuza elder and American actor Michael Shannon's crazed Russian kingpin. A couple more A-listers delight in cameos.

2. Popcorn ride

Bullet Train overruns. The darkly comic action caper is otherwise ridiculously fun because of the outlandish characters, so a shout-out, too, to the rest of the international ensemble, especially Joey King whose faux-schoolgirl act literally slays.

The director, David Leitch of John Wick (2014) and Deadpool 2 (2018), was a stuntman, on many occasions Pitt's stunt double. He knows his way around hyper-stylised violence, and the scuffles in the moving carriages are choreographed with brio and wit.

3. Blood ties

The British gunman duo of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Tangerine and Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon are plainly not twins like they say. But they are, endearingly, brothers for life, and family emerges as the theme in this fable of ill-fated encounters.

Every individual gets a satisfying arc, whether or not he or she survives the journey.