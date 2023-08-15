Hong Kong’s Stephen Chow helps to bring The Monkey King to a global audience

LOS ANGELES – Hong Kong film-maker and action-comedy star Stephen Chow has taken on his first Hollywood project.

The King Of Comedy (1999) actor is an executive producer on The Monkey King, a new computer-animated tale inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey To The West.

Debuting on Netflix on Friday, the fantasy action comedy features an all-star Asian-American voice cast that includes comedians Jimmy O. Yang and Jo Koy, as well as actors Stephanie Hsu and B.D. Wong.

Chow, 61, is best known for writing, directing and starring in the hit action comedies Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004).

He also played The Monkey King in the two-part fantasy comedy A Chinese Odyssey (1995), and directed and co-wrote another hit comedy, Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons (2013), featuring the character.

Asked if he feels protective of the character and a sense of responsibility for how it is portrayed, Chow says in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times: “Journey To The West is one of my favourite stories from Chinese folklore, so I am very happy to bring this story to audiences worldwide.”

When Netflix invited him to work on an English-language animated version, he was glad to be on board “as it would allow the world to understand more about China”.

Chow believes telling this story with animation, and putting it in the hands of a non-Chinese director, will make all the difference.

“The key lies in the director. I believe in director Anthony Stacchi and (Asian-American) producer Peilin Chou. They are capable of creating an outstanding Monkey King.

“Enjoying this Chinese story from the viewpoint of Anthony, who is a foreigner, is the most significant thing about this project,” he says of Stacchi, who directed the stop-motion animated feature The Boxtrolls (2014).

“There’s also less restriction in animation, therefore, there should be more things to play around with.”