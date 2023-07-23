Barbie scores $94m at US box office on opening day, ahead of Oppenheimer’s $44m

LOS ANGELES – The bombshell has overtaken the bomb.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both on track for strong opening weekends in the United States, with the former far outpacing the latter at the box office.

According to a report by trade publication Variety, comedy film Barbie – starring Margot Robbie as the titular blonde toy doll and directed by Greta Gerwig – grossed a total of US$70.5 million (S$93.8 million) from previews and opening day last Thursday and Friday respectively in the US.