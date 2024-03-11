Stagnating incomes mean gig workers must get head start on financial planning: Experts

SINGAPORE – Platform workers, those folk who toil in jobs like ride hailing or food delivery, need to focus more on their long-term finances in the light of stagnating incomes over the past year.

The median pay for a full-time platform worker stayed unchanged in 2023 compared with 2022, despite inflation sending living costs higher.

The volatile nature of the gig economy means it is difficult for such workers to even know how to plan for their midterm to long-term needs, but financial experts say they must start doing so.

They suggest that the core of any plan for a stable future revolves around the three key elements of savings, emergency funds and insurance.

As Mr Elijah Lee, a senior financial services manager at independent financial advisory firm Phillip Securities, said: “We will all stop working one day. When that happens, where will our income come from?

“You do not stop working and then start to figure out where the income comes from. You have to start planning this from the very beginning.”

This is not easy, though, as 29-year-old foodpanda delivery rider Woon Ern Chong knows all too well.

Mr Woon, who is a part-time student, acknowledges that you cannot save and plan for your future if you do not even have money for basic living expenses. That is what led him to take on delivery work to earn extra cash.

He has also reviewed his monthly expenses and found some areas where he can cut back.

“You may find that you often spend more than you think you do,” he said.

Mr Woon saves money by resisting the temptation to buy the latest mobile phones or gadgets, instead going for more budget-friendly brands and models. He also custom-builds his own computers.

He hopes that being frugal will allow him to bolster his savings to pay for the renovations and mortgage payments on his Build-to-Order (BTO) flat in 2025.

It has certainly become more important for platform workers to be prudent.

A Ministry of Manpower report showed that the median gross monthly income of full-time platform-related occupations was $2,000 in 2023, unchanged from 2022.

Such workers are self-employed, and include delivery workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers. They use online platforms such as Grab to search for customers.

Private-hire car drivers earned around $2,500 a month in 2023, while delivery workers like Mr Woon picked up $2,000 and taxi drivers $1,500 – all unchanged from 2022.