Platform workers are spending more than they earn; savings in ‘unhealthy range’: DBS study

SINGAPORE - For the second year in a row, gig workers are spending more than what they are actually earning, and thus have had to tap their savings to cover their expenditure needs as they try to cope with the rising costs of living, a DBS study has found.

Savings for this group have dropped further and remained in the “unhealthy range”, DBS said.

The annual study was conducted in May and covered 1.2 million retail customers whose salaries were paid into their DBS accounts.

Gig workers who use online matching platforms to provide transport and delivery services are more specifically known as platform workers and comprise delivery workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers.

The 2023 annual study by DBS found that the expense-to-income ratio for platform workers rose further to 112 per cent in May 2023, from 107 per cent a year ago.

This means that for every dollar of income, these workers incurred $1.12 of expenses in May 2023 compared with $1.07 of expenses a year before.

In contrast, DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng said the bank’s median customer has an expense-to-income ratio of 57 per cent, which means he spends 57 per cent of his income in May 2023.

The median customer manages to save 43 cents for every dollar of his income. However, a platform worker has not been saving any money as his income cannot cover his daily expenses, which has led him to draw upon his savings (negative savings) in the past two years.

As a result, the savings of platform workers fell further to 1.7 months worth of expenses in May 2023, from 1.9 months a year before, Mr Chua added.

The figure is below that of the median customer who has savings of 3.5 months worth of expenses.

It is also “way below the recommended 12 months for those with unstable income streams”, said Ms Lorna Tan, DBS Bank’s head of financial planning literacy.

In 2022, there were 88,400 platform workers in Singapore, comprising about 3.6 per cent of the resident labour force.

That is a jump of 21 per cent from 2021 when there were 73,200 platform workers (about 3.1 per cent of resident labour force), according to data from the Ministry of Manpower’s annual Comprehensive Labour Force Survey.

Ms Jenn Ong, head of credit products at digital bank GXS Bank, said platform workers typically do not draw a fixed monthly income.

Cash flow is a concern for these workers, she added, and so they may feel the impact of rising costs of living more keenly than their peers.