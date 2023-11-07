Real median income in Singapore falls 4.5% in first half of 2023 due to inflation

SINGAPORE - Real median income in Singapore fell 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, based on preliminary estimates.

This was due to elevated inflation and a weaker economic outlook, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told Parliament on Tuesday.

He added that the drop in real incomes was felt by workers across different job sectors, as inflation outpaced wage increases.

Nominal median income - as in not adjusted for inflation - still grew, by an estimated 0.9 per cent year on year over the first half of 2023, said Mr Zaqy.

The minister was responding to questions on the impact of price increases on income growth for Singapore workers, especially those who are more financially vulnerable.

The income figures are for Singaporeans and permanent residents in full-time work. They had enjoyed wage gains over the last five years, with real median income growing by 9.4 per cent from 2017 to 2022, or 1.8 per cent per year.

Workers at the 20th income percentile saw real incomes grow faster than those at the median, with an increase of 2.9 per cent per year from 2017 to 2022, said Mr Zaqy.

Productivity grew similarly, at a rate of 2 per cent per year over the same period. This measures the rise in real value-added per worker.

Looking ahead, Mr Zaqy noted that inflation is expected to moderate over the rest of this year.

“That means, hopefully, the situation with the declines in real incomes potentially moderates,” he said.

Next year, however, nominal wage growth for resident workers is expected to ease overall as labour demand cools, said Mr Zaqy.

But it could remain elevated in several sectors, he added.

“Wage increments are expected to stay firm in travel-related sectors where demand continues to recover, as well as more labour-intensive services sectors where manpower shortages could be more persistent,” he said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in October that economic growth is expected to pick up pace next year, while inflation eases.

To help workers cope with rising costs of living, the National Wages Council recently called on employers to consider giving a one-off special lump sum payment to workers. The Government also announced in September additional cash payouts for eligible Singaporeans, as part of a $1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Support Package.