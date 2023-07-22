A ‘union’ for gig workers will have its work cut out

Platform workers may soon be able to have formal representation through union-like organisations, and this is a crucial step towards ensuring their long-term welfare. Nevertheless, there are key concerns that should be addressed.

The nature of platform work has made such representation difficult around the world. In Singapore, such workers remain viewed as independent contractors and do not fit into the traditional mould of employer-employee relationships. Also, many such workers do not work for any platform exclusively – they may switch between platforms throughout their working day.