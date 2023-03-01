Eligible platform workers to get boost in CPF savings, cushion to protect take-home pay

SINGAPORE - Platform workers, such as those partnering Grab or Deliveroo, will get help in beefing up their savings for housing and retirement, while the impact on their take-home earnings is cushioned.

Even as these workers and platform companies are asked to contribute to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) like regular employees and employers, there will be transition support to protect take-home earnings.

Platform workers who align their contributions to those of regular employees earlier will receive stronger support, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Wednesday.

And once the platform workers’ CPF contribution rates have been fully aligned with those of employees, those eligible for the Workfare Income Supplement will have their payments permanently increased to match those of regular employees.

These measures aim to address the concerns among platform workers about a drop in take-home pay amid changes to CPF contributions that will kick in from the second half of 2024.

Platform workers are self-employed, and include delivery workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers.

They are called platform workers because they use online platforms, which are operated by platform companies, to match them with demand for their delivery and transport services.

The transition support will apply for lower-income platform workers who earn $2,500 or less per month and are contributing CPF payments.

Those below 30 in 2024, meaning those born in or after 1995, will have to make higher contributions, while older platform workers can choose to opt in or not.

The contributions will be increased evenly over five years, at around 2.5 percentage points per year.

Dr Koh said eligible platform workers will get an offset of 75 per cent of their additional CPF contribution in the first year (2024).

The offset will be trimmed gradually over the next three years as the CPF contribution rate is phased in, he added.

Platform workers will get 50 per cent offset of their increased contributions in 2025 and 2026 (years two and three) and the transition support will fall to 25 per cent of increased contributions by 2027 (year four).