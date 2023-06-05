ST HeadSTart: ChatGPT v financial advisers: Putting AI to the test | Why the wedding ring may not be totally yours in a divorce

Can employers pay you less for working from home?; Why this finance exec avoids tracking returns too often
What comes to mind when you think about working in logistics? If this conjures up unappealing images of harried workers unloading cartons from the back of a van in the blazing sun, reality could not be further from the truth, senior correspondent Angela Tan reports.
Supply-chain management – industry-speak for logistics – requires young talent who possess the right combination of nimbleness, innovativeness and IT savviness to help firms navigate disruptions to global trade that have stemmed from the pandemic.
Diamonds may be forever but diamond rings that husbands give to their wives are not, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discovers.
While husbands can ask for a share of the jewellery and other expensive items in the event of a divorce, they cannot stake a claim on gifts they did not pay for, such as items that were inherited or given to the wife by someone else.
Meanwhile, if you have been wondering about whether it is a good time to invest in real estate investment trusts (Reits), associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan may have the answers you are looking for.
In her recent In the Money column, she lists the reasons why it could be time to load up on Reits.
ChatGPT v financial advisers: Putting AI to the test
Business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann asks ChatGPT as well as HSBC’s and DBS Bank’s financial planners and compared the responses.
Supply chain talent shortage in Singapore as big data, sustainability come into play
Supply-chain management does not come across as a glamourous job, but it requires people and leaders with traits the young possess.
Can employers pay you less if you insist on remote working?
A blueprint outlining expectations, standard operating procedures, performance appraisal and training can take the sting out of flexible work arrangements, the writers says.
Why the wedding ring may not be fully yours in a divorce
If a couple breaks up, hubby can ask for a share of the diamond ring, plus other expensive items.
Time to invest in Reits?
Reits took a hit when interest rates rose sharply, but experts say those with good sponsors and prudent capital management are still worth investing in.
Where the tech jobs are
In this third episode of our special feature, Where the Tech Jobs Are, local leaders of Microsoft and LinkedIn dicuss generative Artificial Intelligence with senior correspondent Krist Boo.
‘Life’s a video game and I’m taking on my next level’: Hotshot entrepreneur
After the success of its first video game, gaming entrepreneur Jacky Choo hopes to take GCL Asia public in the next 12 months.
Me & My Money: Finance exec shuts out market noise, avoids tracking returns too often
Finance executive Thomas Poullaouec has hit on the strategy of ignoring the daily, monthly and even annual returns of his portfolio.
Jobs-Skills Integrator appointed to help retailers train new and existing workers
As new retail channels emerge, retailers that do not adopt digital technologies, efficiently provide more personalised service and help staff improve their productivity could be left behind.
Goldman planning another round of job cuts amid chill in banking
The investment bank is working on what would be its third round of job cuts in under a year.
